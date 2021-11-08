South Africa: Moody's Downgrades Transnet After Qualified Audit Opinion

7 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Xolisa Phillip

An eleventh-hour marathon discussion among Transnet, the Treasury and the Auditor-General only delayed the inevitable: A qualified audit opinion which places the state-owned logistics company in breach of some covenants with lenders. Moody's has added to the pressure by lowering the company's corporate family rating.

On a not-so-ordinary spring afternoon in Gauteng last Friday, as the clock struck 30 past noon, an air of anticipation among journalists filled a virtual meeting of Transnet's long-awaited results presentation for the year ended 31 March 2021.

In the sweltering heat and the humdrum of load shedding, a 30-minute delay turned into a three-and-a-half-hour wait. Transnet executives' marathon pre-AGM deliberations with the National Treasury and the Auditor-General on matters relating to compliance with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) did not yield the desired outcome.

Instead of reconsidering its qualified audit opinion on the state-owned logistics company, the Auditor-General stuck to its decision. In the annual financial statements for the year under review, the Auditor-General gives a detailed explanation of how and why the qualified audit opinion was arrived at.

Irregular expenditure, which predates the current board and executives, and remained unaccounted for in financial periods prior, was pinpointed as the main culprit. In...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

