South Africa: Tragic Truth - Anti-Mining Fundamentalists Are Not Helping to Solve the Unemployment Crisis

Vuslat Bayoglu is the MD of Menar, a private investment company.

The truth is, you shut down mining and you shut down the livelihoods of many people in villages. You delay a mining project, you delay jobs and procurement opportunities for local aspirant entrepreneurs.

The cause of slow economic growth is the subject of intense debates in South Africa. Policymakers, investors and trade union leaders have different views, shaped by the constituencies they represent or self-interest.

There is general agreement, however, about the consequences of low growth: it causes unemployment. But there are disagreements about the causes of low investment that leads to low growth.

Typically, private sector players blame the government for lack of policy certainty, to which they attribute negative investor sentiments. The cry of business for policy certainty has begun to sound like the proverbial stuck record.

Trade unions complain about what they call "investment strike", the deliberate withholding, for inexplicable reasons, of much-needed investment. They blame companies for hoarding cash instead of investing to create jobs.

The problems of low investment and low growth are also the subject of contradictory solutions. Private sector players believe the government must remove the onerous hand of the state that...