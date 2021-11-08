South Africa: Eskom Running On Empty - Diesel Supplies Are 'Critically Low'

analysis

Eskom's open cycle gas turbine generators, which burn diesel and are key to keeping the lights on in Africa's most industrialised economy, have a problem: they are 'critically low' on fuel, the utility said on Friday. That is extremely worrying.

When Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding late on Friday, it said the move was "necessary to stop the use of OCGT (open cycle gas turbine)generators in order to preserve the remaining fuel at these power stations, which is critically low. There is insufficient diesel available in the country to continue generating with the OCGTs at the current rate".

Before you rush out to buy diesel, it is important to note that Eskom did not say that there was a diesel shortage in South Africa. It said there was not enough for it to operate the OCGTs at the rate they have been running on. So if Eskom maintained that rate, there could be a wider shortage.

Then on Sunday, when Eskom announced that stage 2 load shedding would be maintained all of this week until Saturday, it said: "Bulk diesel supply for the OCGT power stations is expected in mid-November."

So relief of a sort is on its way....