South Africa: Despondency About the ANC, Not Voter Apathy, Killed South Africa's Electoral System

7 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thamsanqa D Malinga

Thamsanqa D Malinga is a writer, columnist and author of 'Blame Me on Apartheid'.

Let's face it, the ANC has killed South Africa's trust in the electoral system. Like 'councillors' who were imposed on the people by the Black Local Authorities Act of the apartheid era, the ANC has not delivered services.

It was in the turbulent 1980s, in 1982 to be exact, that the apartheid South Africa Parliament passed the Black Local Authorities Act. This act "provided for the establishment of a series of local government structures similar to those operating in the South African apartheid 'white areas'. For the first time under apartheid, African black residents of urban locations gained something like autonomy. Although the African black race did not have access to Parliament, this act gave the racial group some local township power."

Although very young during that era, I remember how some people in the township rejected these township "councillors". They were called stooges who were representing the apartheid regime. This went as far as having their properties burned. On the other side, those who opposed the system were seen as being sympathetic to the United Democratic Front (UDF) as well as the rising South African...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X