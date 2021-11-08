South Africa: Despondency About the ANC, Not Voter Apathy, Killed South Africa's Electoral System

analysis

Thamsanqa D Malinga is a writer, columnist and author of 'Blame Me on Apartheid'.

Let's face it, the ANC has killed South Africa's trust in the electoral system. Like 'councillors' who were imposed on the people by the Black Local Authorities Act of the apartheid era, the ANC has not delivered services.

It was in the turbulent 1980s, in 1982 to be exact, that the apartheid South Africa Parliament passed the Black Local Authorities Act. This act "provided for the establishment of a series of local government structures similar to those operating in the South African apartheid 'white areas'. For the first time under apartheid, African black residents of urban locations gained something like autonomy. Although the African black race did not have access to Parliament, this act gave the racial group some local township power."

Although very young during that era, I remember how some people in the township rejected these township "councillors". They were called stooges who were representing the apartheid regime. This went as far as having their properties burned. On the other side, those who opposed the system were seen as being sympathetic to the United Democratic Front (UDF) as well as the rising South African...