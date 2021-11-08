South Africa: The ANC Years - Democracy Suffers When There's a Disconnect Between the Head and the Body

analysis

For the first time in South Africa's democratic history, the number of registered voters who did not cast their ballot exceeded those who did. The performance of the ANC in government played a major role in this disenchantment.

In almost every sphere, whether in municipalities, provincial governments or national departments (barring some exceptions), ANC rule since the early 2000s has been accompanied by institutional turmoil. The deteriorating quality of public service is more and more an existential question for the ruling party. As people exit the formal political arena, it has become a challenge to democracy as well.

Why has the ANC got it so wrong? Cadre deployment and the politicisation of government administrations are a key part of the explanation. However disastrous cadre deployment has turned out to be, its initial attractiveness to the ANC lay in the promise it held to resolve a deep tension in South Africa's democracy.

Democracy is a political system with a head and a body. Democratic contestation both within and without constitutional structures is about giving this head life, with colour and physical attributes, with attitude and with a voice. Political analysis of South Africa and of democracy is largely preoccupied with this...