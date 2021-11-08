South Africa: Take Power Now or Wait for 2024 - That Is the Question for Political Parties' Negotiators

analysis

With 61 municipalities up for grabs, including five metros, political parties have appointed their coalition negotiating teams and are deciding whether to take a slice of power now or play the long game and look to 2024.

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Sunday made it clear his party will not enter any coalitions with the ANC or EFF. Speaking after a meeting of the party's federal executive, he said the DA would rather sit on the opposition benches than reach agreements with parties that don't share its values.

"We learned to our own detriment what happens when you try to enter into agreements with parties that don't share these core fundamentals. So we have committed ourselves to being part of opposition majorities with like-minded parties, keeping an eye on keeping the ANC out of power in as many places across South Africa," said Steenhuisen.

He was referring to the DA's informal arrangement in Johannesburg and Tshwane with the EFF, which party leaders believe cost it votes in the 2019 national and provincial elections. Instead, the DA's aim will be to bring the ANC under 50% nationally and in provinces in 2024.

Political parties across the spectrum are weighing up the...