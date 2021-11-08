South Africa: Coalitions and Kingmakers - a Look At Four Hung Councils in Western Cape

analysis

More than half the municipalities in the Western Cape are hung councils, with intense party negotiations taking place over the next few days to form new governance structures. Here are four municipalities that will be negotiating coalitions in the coming days.

Prince Albert

Prince Albert Local Municipality in the Central Karoo is one of 16 hung municipalities in the Western Cape. Prince Albert Municipality includes the town it is named after, as well as Leeu-Gamka and Klaarstroom.

In the 2021 local government elections, the DA finished first with 37.44% of the vote in Prince Albert -- increasing from 33.53% in 2016 -- but once again failing to achieve outright control of the municipality.

After the 2016 local elections, the DA held three of the seven seats on the council, with the ANC and the Karoo Gemeenskap Party (KGP) taking two seats each. The KGP went into coalition with the DA -- an alliance which would last for four years.

In July 2020, the KGP broke the coalition with the DA and went to bed with the ANC.

The KGP has been a force in Prince Albert for the past three elections. Founded by former teacher Goliath Lottering in 2010, the...