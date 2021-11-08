South Africa: Renewed and Invigorated - Inkatha Is a Party to Watch As It Moves From a Regional to a National Stage

7 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebone Tau

Rebone Tau is a political analyst and author of 'The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL'.

It is clear that the Inkatha Freedom Party no longer sees itself as a regional player and is now building up a strong campaign for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is one of the political parties to look out for. It has new leadership which was elected in 2019, its president was elected unopposed, and it has shown that it is well organised and had a clear succession plan after the era of Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

It seems to be renewing itself under the leadership of its president, Velenkosini Hlabisa. The IFP we are seeing today is not the IFP that we saw in the early 1990s - it has rebranded itself as a party.

Most IFP-deployed cadres speak sense and you can see that their party has invested in its cadres. This is clear evidence that the IFP is here to stay and that its decline in the past made it change its strategy. Some might have criticised the IFP for having Buthelezi as the face of the campaign, but it is clear that this strategy worked for...

Tagged:
