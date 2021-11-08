South Africa: Load Shedding Pushed to Stage 4

Eskom has started implementing load shedding Stage 4 from 13:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Friday and then it will be downgraded to Stage 2 until 05:00 on Saturday.

This comes after the power utility announced on Sunday that it expects to continue with Stage 2 load shedding until Saturday morning.

"While Eskom regrets the escalation of in load shedding, it is necessary to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively this morning as we are not getting the reduction in demand as expected from the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," Eskom explained on Monday.

According to a statement, the additional seven units which were expected to return to service by today have not kicked in, while a generation unit at Arnot Power Station also tripped this morning, contributing to the shortages.

"We remind customers that load shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system regardless of the stage of load shedding."

According to the power utility, the total breakdown currently amounts to 14 874MW while planned maintenance is sitting at 5 579MW of capacity.

"Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load shedding and requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity to help us through the constraints."

The utility has promised to communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.