Kenya: Sellers of Poisonous Changaa Charged With Murder

Three people suspected to have sold poisonous changaa that claimed ten lives in Bahati sub-county, Nakuru were on Monday charged with murder.

The suspects - Anastacia Njeri, Josephat Mwaniki Mugo and Albert Macharia - who appeared before Justice Hillary Chemitei were charged that they, on diverse dates between September 8 and 10 together with others not before court, intentionally killed ten people at Hodi Hodi area in Kabatini, Bahati.

They are alleged to have sold deadly liquor suspected to be pure ethanol to 40 people, 10 of who succumbed after developing complications while 30 others were treated and discharged from hospital.

Of the 30 survivors, two went blind.

Police said the suspects went into hiding immediately after the incident and even switched off their mobile phones.

Ms Njeri was first arrested a week later before she was released on cash bail. Mr Mwaniki and Mr Macharia were arrested last month and held in police custody after the court granted the police 14 days to conclude investigations.

The suspects, however, denied the charges and pleaded with the court for reasonable bond terms. But the prosecution opposed the bond request for Mr Mwanki and Mr Macharia on grounds that they are a flight risk.

The court heard that the duo has no known place of abode and is therefore likely to abscond court dates.

Justice Chemitei, however, granted Ms Njeri a bond of Sh1 million with surety of a similar amount.

He ordered the probations office to prepare a pre-bail report before the decision on the two suspects' bond terms is determined.

The matter will be mentioned on November 29.