Namibia: Teacher Dismissed for Relationship With Pupil Fights Back

A teacher in the Ohangwena region has approached the High Court to set aside a Labour Court ruling which discharged him from public service in March 2019.

Grade 9 teacher Joseph Germanus (29) was accused of allegedly engaging in a romantic relationship with a former pupil at Oshidombe Combined School.

The decision to discharge him was taken on the recommendations of a migratory inquiry held at Eenhana on 11 March 2019, documents indicate.

Court documents show that a few weeks after his dismissal, Germanus appealed the ruling as per the Public Service Act but prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila dismissed his appeal on 24 May 2019.

Executive director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp charged the teacher with misconduct in January 2019.

"I have reason to believe that you have made yourself guilty of misconduct and I now charge you in terms of Section 26 (1) read in conjunction with Section 25 (1) of the Public Service Act, 1995 (Act of 1995), with misconduct," she wrote.

Steenkamp said Germanus conducted himself in a disgraceful, improper or unbecoming manner causing embarrassment to the government and to the public service.

"You performed an act prejudicial to the administration of this ministry and Shimbode Combined School in particular, by allegedly involving yourself in a romantic relationship with Ottilie Shimbode, a former Grade 10 learner at Shimbode Combined School," Steenkamp said.

At a meeting between Germanus and the school principal in March 2019, Germanus admitted guilt for his "wrongdoing", documents indicate.

Following his discharge, Germanus approached the Office of the Labour Commissioner to arbitrate his case because he believed he was unfairly dismissed and the process was biased.

Office of the Labour Commissioner arbitrator Nikanor Shikangala ruled against him in September last year.

"I am inclined to believe that the applicant [Germanus] has not complied with Section 33 (2) of the Public Service Act, 13 of 1995. Therefore, I have no jurisdiction to hear the matter," Shikangala said.

Germanus alleges that Shikangala misdirected himself in law, when he said he did not have jurisdiction to hear the dispute, and thereby failed to hear the dispute on merits as per the Labour Act.

He also claims that the girl is not a pupil as contemplated by the Education Act.

Germanus states that the girl was not receiving basic education and registered for a course of study during the period alleged in the charge sheet, therefore the charge is invalid.

He says that when he pleaded guilty he did not specify on which charge he was admitting guilt.

The chairperson of the mitigation committee did not specify or indicate on which charge he accepted the admission of guilt, but proceeded to find him guilty in terms of Section 26 (4) (a) of the Public Service Act without specifying the charge, said Germanus.

He submitted to the migratory committee that he was forced by Shimbode Combined School principal Toivo Shilumbu to admit guilt and apologise to the parents, even though he maintained that he was not guilty.

Speaking to The Namibian on Friday, Germanus' lawyer Slogan Matheus said his client's case was dismissed by the Office of the Labour Commissioner on technicalities, which Matheus describes as a great misinterpretation of the law.

Matheus said his client was forced to admit guilt and that the admission of guilt should not have been used to dismiss his client because it was not sincere.

"There is no iota of evidence of a relationship between my client and the learner. He was forced to admit guilt and to apologise and the matter would end there but it was used to dismiss him," Matheus said.

Matheus has requested that the High Court refer the matter to the Office of the Labour Commissioner.