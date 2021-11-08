Namibia: Security Company Accused of Funeral Fumble

Shilimela Advanced Security Services is being accused of allegedly refusing to sign off the social security funeral benefit of an employee who recently died.

The family of the late Alfred Kalaluka Musukubili (42), who has been employed by the company since 2010 and was based at Katima Mulilo, say they had to depend on donations to give him a decent send-off as a result.

His cousin Barry Malumo says Musukubili died on 16 September, and they have been struggling to get the company to sign off his social security funeral benefit since.

"After we filled in the Social Security Commission (SSC) forms we handed them in at the regional office. The manager even told us to pay to send the forms with buses, since they don't use courier services. He then used the money donated by Musukubili's colleagues to send the documents to their head office at Ondangwa.

"The administrator then confirmed that they received the forms, and promised that Mr Shilimela would be in the office on 25 September, and that he would sign them.

"However, till today that was not done," Malumo says.

He says when they went to the SSC they discovered that, although their cousin was registered on the system, no monthly contributions were made.

This is despite the company deducting money from Musukubili's salary every month.

"They are also refusing to provide us with his payslips," Malumo says.

He says the family was supposed to be granted about N$8 000 for funeral arrangements.

"We as a family had donated to pay for the grave, and to buy food, while Nambob was kind enough to donate the coffin, because we were struggling to buy it," he says.

Shimelela owner Banda Shilimela, when approached for comment yesterday, refuted the claims.

"We did not receive any forms from the family.

"We do not have any reason to withhold any payment either," he said.

Shilimela Advanced Security Services has in the past made headlines for allegedly exploiting security guards by allegedly deducting inflated amounts of money towards social security, underpaying, not making payslips available, as well as for the unfair dismissals.