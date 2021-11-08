Somalia: PM Roble Meets UN Head, James Swan, Amid Elections Delay

AMISOM Photo / Mokhtar Mohamed / Flickr
The Prime Minister of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble (file photo).
8 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble met with the head of United Nations in Somalia, James Swan in the capital Mogadishu.

The two sides discussed the acceleration of the country's elections and the technical and financial support of the international community.

Prime Minister Roble and James Swan agreed on the importance of expediting the election process.

"Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Sunday met in his office with UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, Ambassador James Swan and discussed acceleration of country's elections to avoid further delays & electoral support from the International Community," said government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu.

The international community also called for immediate progress in Somalia's elections and expressed concern over delays in the election timetable.

In a statement, the international community expressed grave concern over the ongoing delays in Somalia's electoral process. Although the recent parliamentary elections have begun.

Electoral agencies have called on the international community to complete the electoral process and urged national and state leaders and election authorities to move swiftly to complete the process of holding fair and credible elections by 2021 with a minimum quota of 30 per cent for women.

