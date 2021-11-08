Liberia: Over L$2million Price Tag for Killers

The Liberian Government has announced USD15,000 about (LRD 2,214,750) cash reward for any useful and factual information that will lead to the arrest of suspects in the recent high profile murders in Monrovia.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the government said the amount of US$5,000.00 (LRD78, 250) is set aside for actionable information on each of the persons of interest.

Last week the Ministry of Justice ordered post mortem examinations on the remains of John Tubman, Maude Elliot, and William R. Tolbert, III - who were all discovered dead in their homes - as part of a full-scale investigation.

John Tubman and William R. Tolbert III are sons of two of Liberia's former Presidents William V.S Tubman and William R. Tolbert. Tolbert then Vice President to Tubman succeeded the latter following his death in 1971.

The Liberia National Police has named Christian Byron Anderson and William V.S, Anderson (also known as "Baby Shad") as initial persons of interest to the investigation.

Baby Shad is also a son of former President Tubman. He contested the 2005 elections and performed miserably.

The Government is asking the public to assist the process by calling the following numbers to provide information: 0770800410; 0770800423; 0770800102; 0770800103; 0770800111; 0770800122; 0770800109; 0777900023.

The state urged members of the public to come to the Police headquarters, as their identities and rewards will be kept confidential.

The statement also noted that the Joint Security of Liberia, under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Justice, is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to review the general security situation in the country.

"The public is assured that the Joint Security is working around the clock to solve three (3) recent murder cases in Monrovia and provide enhanced security to the public," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Government deplores the unwarranted politicization of the death of these individuals, describing it as insensitive to the families of the deceased The Government emphasizes that it takes seriously the death of any Liberian and is therefore leaving no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of the matter.

It concluded that the National Security Apparatus has been mandated by President George Weah to implore all necessary legal means within its authority to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Liberians and foreign residents in the country.