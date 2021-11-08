Namibia: Jockey Dies in Freak Accident During Horse Race

The local horseracing fraternity has been rocked by the untimely death of veteran jockey Concrete Bohitile, who died in a freak accident during Saturday's horse racing at Rehoboth.

Bohitile, who was 44, succumbed to head injuries when he smashed his head against the iron bars of the starting gate, just as the race took off. He fell off his horse, which then ran to the finish line, unmanned.

According to a witness, the injured Bohitile, who was one of Namibia's veteran jockeys and a renowned figure in the local horseracing fraternity, did not make it out of the starting gate. Paramedics had to quickly rush to his aid, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Expressing his sadness, Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) president Martinez de Waal yesterday said the country's horseracing will never be the same as they have lost a valuable member of their pack, and someone who was always ready to share his knowledge with younger jockeys.

"The death of Concrete Bohitile is for us a very huge loss. Yesterday was a very sad day for us because we lost a friend, a very good trainer and an outstanding jockey of our country. Horse racing will never be the same again without Concrete. He was a crowd favourite. It is a big loss," said a saddened De Waal.

The incident prompted organisers to cancel the last three remaining races of the event as everyone in attendance was disheartened by the sad news.