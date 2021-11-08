Namibia: Newborn Baby Girl Dumped At Ondangwa

A newborn baby girl was found in the bushes on Friday at Ondangwa.

According to Oshana police spokesperson, inspector Thomas Aiyambo, the baby was found behind Sun Square Mall.

Aiyambo said it is alleged that the 19-year-old mother left the baby in the bush unattended and disappeared.

He said the police received a call from the public on Friday that there was a teenager bleeding heavily in the location.

"While on their way there, another report came that a man had found a baby in the bushes behind Uutala location," Aiyambo said.

Both the suspect and the baby were taken to the Onandjokwe hospital and are in a stable condition, Aiyambo said.

The suspect has not been arrested yet and is receiving counselling.

"Police investigations continue and she will appear in court soon," Aiyambo said.