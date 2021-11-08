Liberia: Govt Launches L$105 Million Scholarship Scheme

The Liberian Government has launched a free education scholarship scheme for all public school students in the country with Bong, Nimba, and Margibi Counties taking the lead.

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Falo McGill who is driving the new initiative from the office of President George Weah over the weekend announced LRD50 million for public school students in Nimba County.

The announcement in Nimba comes weeks after McGill announced an initial amount of LRD20 million scholarship program for students in upper Margibi County, while plans are underway to launch same in lower Margibi.

The launch of the initial government scholarship programs in Nimba and Margibi comes months after the office of Mr. Weah through State Minister McGill announced an LRD35 million scholarship for public school students in Bong County.

This scholarship program is intended for students at the public schools in these counties not to pay tuition and that education will be freed for students to learn, McGill told journalists here on Sunday.

He noted that why the program is intended to help impoverished students in public schools who cannot afford to pay the required entry fees, there are plans to also work around something for deserving students already in private schools that are finding it difficult to foot their bills.

These announcement come amidst reports of hike in tuition fees by schools proprietors across the country.

Speaking during the recent launch in Margibi, McGill disclosed that President Weah is responsible to pay 15 million Liberian dollars out of the amount while he (McGill) along with Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and Finance Minister Samuel Tweh, will pay the balance of 5 million LRD for students in upper Margibi.

He then presented 12,000 United States dollars cash on behalf of President Weah to heads of the committee that was set up to spearhead the scholarship fund in upper Margibi County.

According to McGill, the money was provided to the students to buttress their effort in the wake of constraints they face in that part of the country.

He said the scholarship covers K2 up to 12th grade, respectively.