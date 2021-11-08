Liberia: Cummings Vows 30 Percent Women Legislative Representation

Opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Stander Bearer says when he is elected president of Liberia in 2023, he will make sure there is at least 30% of women representation at the Legislature under his watch.

Mr. Cummings who seeks the head of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) presidential ticket, has stressed the need for women participation in national decision making.

Speaking at the launch of the Liberty Part Women Congress Nationwide Empowerment Program- Village Saving Loan (VSL) over the weekend in Sinkor, Cummings said when elected president of Liberia in 2023, he will make sure there is at least 30% of women representation at the Legislature under his watch.

"When God blesses me and I become president of Liberia, one of the first legislation we will put forward is 30% of the Legislature should be women," said Mr. Cummings.

"That legislation will happen within the first 100 days of my administration and we will make sure that there is at least 30% female representation at the national legislature," he added.

Mr. Cummings explained that, unlike men, you can also trust women, adding that women know how to save and manage.

The Liberty Party through its Women Congress over the weekend launched its $25,500 United States Dollars nationwide empowerment program -Village Saving Loan for women of the 17 districts of Montserrado County.

It is expected to be extended to other parts of the country sooner. The aim of the project is to empower and develop the capacity of women of Liberty Party to become self-reliant.

According to the ANC Stander Bearer, when men are given dollars before they get home to the family they can use some of the money because they have to make stops to maybe girlfriend place, liquor shop, or some kind of entertainment center that will not permit them to reach the money home in full.

Mr. Cummings thanked the Liberty Party Women Congress for the great initiative that will bring economic relief and empowerment to women of Liberia so that they can have some improvement in their businesses and careers.