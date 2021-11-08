Zimbabwe: U.S.$18,000 Fraud Accused Put to His Defence

The trial of a Harare man who is facing allegations of swindling a ZB bank employee of US$18 000 during a botched car deal continued today with him being put to his defence.

Micheal Mutsvunguma last week had his application for discharge at the close of the State's case dismissed.

During cross-examination, he denied ever meeting the complainant Colleta Mhishi saying he was, on the alleged day of their meeting, conducting arrangements for a forensic post-mortem for his father-in-law who had committed suicide.

He told the court that on the day in question he was with police officers arranging for the postmortem.

"I did not receive any money neither did I meet the complainant on the day of the alleged fraud was committed," he said.

Mutsvunguma further submitted that he wasn't selling any car.

"I reported the complainant to the police after she started sending me some death threats and harassing my wife," he said.

In his defence outline which he tendered to Harare magistrate Mrs Chido Garwe, Mutsvunguma denied receiving money from Mhishi. He said the complainant wanted to illegally take away his vehicle through misrepresentation.