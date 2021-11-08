Zimbabwe: Nakamba Pays Tribute to Sacked Manager

8 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has sent a thank you message paid to former Aston Villa manager, Dean Smith, who was sacked at the weekend following a spate of poor results.

The Zimbabwe international holds Smith highly for influencing his move to the English Premiership in 2019. Nakamba went on Twitter to show his appreciation for the 50-year-old gaffer.

"Thank you for everything gaffer. It was a pleasure working with you," said Nakamba in a brief message.

Smith lured Nakamba from Belgian side Club Brugge in 2019 and the club paid an estimated fee in the region of £10.8 million.

The two are now walking separate ways after the club's hierarchy felt results have not been forthcoming of late, following a depressing run of five successive losses.

The 0-1 defeat to Southampton on Friday left Villa in 16th place ahead of the November international break. Nakamba is part of the Zimbabwe team to play South Africa and Ethiopia in the last two FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X