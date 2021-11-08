Zimbabwe: Nakamba Pays Tribute to Sacked Manager

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has sent a thank you message paid to former Aston Villa manager, Dean Smith, who was sacked at the weekend following a spate of poor results.

The Zimbabwe international holds Smith highly for influencing his move to the English Premiership in 2019. Nakamba went on Twitter to show his appreciation for the 50-year-old gaffer.

"Thank you for everything gaffer. It was a pleasure working with you," said Nakamba in a brief message.

Smith lured Nakamba from Belgian side Club Brugge in 2019 and the club paid an estimated fee in the region of £10.8 million.

The two are now walking separate ways after the club's hierarchy felt results have not been forthcoming of late, following a depressing run of five successive losses.

The 0-1 defeat to Southampton on Friday left Villa in 16th place ahead of the November international break. Nakamba is part of the Zimbabwe team to play South Africa and Ethiopia in the last two FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.