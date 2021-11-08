Ethiopia: AU Denies Report On Temporary Relocation of Staff and Offices

The African Union Commission has dismissed social media reports claiming that the chairperson of the Commission Moussa Faki has called for temporary relocation of offices and staff from Ethiopia.

In a statement, the chairman's spokesperson Mr Ebba Kalondo said the report was false.

"The African Union Commission has learnt of the existence of a report circulating on social media purporting to be an official internal memo attributed to the chairperson of the Commission, allegedly calling for a temporary relocation of the Commission and its staff from Ethiopia. The said report is fake news and has no basis in fact nor form," he said.