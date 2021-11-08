Ethiopia: Bahir Dar City Security Council Command Post Calls On Local Fano Members to Register Under Govt Security Structure, Residents to Register Firearms Within Five Days

Addis Abeba — In a statement released this morning the Security Council Command Post of Bahir Dar, the capital city of Amhara regional state, has called on the informal local armed members commonly known as "Fano" to come and get registered and organized under the structure of government security forces. The Command Post also called on residents to register any unregistered firearms Dar within five working days within five days at your local militia office.

The Security Council Command Post pledged that the City Administration will provide logistical support for any armed individual trained and organized under the Fano structure but want to come under the government security structure. It cautioned those who are found carrying weapons in different parts of the city without the approval of the regional Peace and Security office or the Office of Peace and Security Council that they will be held accountable by security forces.

Further more the Command Post urged those who returned to the city with any weapon and equipment used at the front lines and are interested in taking the lead, to be under the government's security structure and be dispatched to front lines. It cautioned that "anyone who is found to be carrying weapons outside the auspices of the security forces' structure and is found moving around the city will be held accountable by the security forces."

With regard to individuals who came to Bahir Dar after being displaced from different parts, which are affected by war, the City Administration urged them to register at the IDP camps. If this was not the case, it cautioned all landlords to make a copy of their tenants' ID cards and notify nearby local police station. The city Administration said this was necessitated after knowing that infiltrators in the name of displaced people were found in the city and to ensure the safety of the city.