Zimbabwe: Antonio Gets His First Warriors Call

DYNAMOS teenage winger Bill Antonio will join national team coach Norman Mapeza's the locally-based Warriors when they leave for South Africa for this week's World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana.

The team leaves for Johannesburg shortly before midday. The other foreign-based players are expected to fly directly to South Africa.

Dynamos' 18-year-old got his first call to the national team on the back of promising performances during the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Prince Edward student is the second teenager in the squad, along with Leicester City winger, Tawanda Maswanhise (18), who also received his first call last week.

Zimbabwe and South Africa will clash in the penultimate Group G qualifier at FNB Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off time is 9pm.

The South African Football Association confirmed that 2 000 fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed in the stands for the Limpopo Derby. Of those 2 000, 1 584 tickets will go up for sale for a fee of R100 (US$6.57). The match will also be broadcast on SABC 1.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhananga (Marumo Gallants), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers: David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Bill Antonio (Dynamos)