Namibia: Mboma Among Six Nominees for International Junior Female Athlete of the Year

NAMIBIA'S sprinting darling Christine Mboma is among six young athletes nominated in the international junior female category of the Athletics Weekly Readers' Choice Awards 2021.

You can vote for her by clicking on this link.

Mboma won silver in the half-lap event at the Tokyo Olympics with a world junior record-breaking time of 21.81. She followed it up by taking gold at the World Under-20 Championships and winning the Diamond League final.

The other nominees are as follows:

Maja Askag

The Swede won the long jump and triple jump titles at the European u20 Championships in Tallinn, before repeating the feat at the World u20 Championships in Nairobi.

Silja Kosonen

The Finnish hammer thrower made her Olympic debut at the age of 18, as well as winning both European and world u20 titles, setting a championship record of 71,64m in the latter

Athing Mu

The American 19-year-old has not only been unbeatable over 800m this year, becoming Olympic and national champion in some style, but she also won 4x400m relay gold in Tokyo.

Saga Vanninen

Another exciting Finnish talent, the heptathlete was also part of the club of athletes to win European and world under-20 gold.

Briana Williams

The fastest u20 in the world this year over 100m with her Jamaican under-20 record-breaking time of 10,97. Also won her first Olympic gold medal as part of the triumphant 4x100m team.