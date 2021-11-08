Zimbabwe: Dembare Get Platinum Test in Chibuku Cup

HARARE football giants Dynamos are set to get their first major test in this year's Chibuku Super Cup after they were drawn to face high-flying FC Platinum in the semi-finals.

The draw, which was conducted in Harare on Monday afternoon, will also see newcomers Cranborne Bullets facing off with dark horses Ngezi Platinum Stars.

All the semi-final matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium over the weekend of November 20-21.

Winners of the Chibuku Super Cup will pocket US$75 000 in prize money to be paid in local currency at the prevailing official rate on the day. They also get the ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the next CAF Confederation Cup.

Runners-up are set to get US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000. The teams that fell in the quarter-finals got US$15 000 while the 10 teams that failed to go past the group stages received US$7 000.

According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, the Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.