Tunisia: Sousse El Kantaoui Is Most Popular Destination for Libyan Nationals

Tunis/Tunisia — Sousse, more precisely, El Kantaoui area, is the most popular destination for Libyans, President of the Council of the Chamber of Tourism of Western Libya Mustapha Aboubaker Charmit said Sunday in Sousse.

National air carrier Tunisair is seeking to provide more services to Libyan citizens, by taking the number its flights to 5 per week during next winter, instead of 3, Charmit pointed out, adding that the goal is to meet the growing demand requested by Libyan tourists.

Charmit, a member of a delegation representating Libyan travel agencies visiting Sousse, said he was confident Libyan tourist flights will resume to Tunisia after a decline recorded due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the political crises in the region. He reminded that Tunisair had operated 68 flights per week from and to various Tunisian and Libyan airports.

The delegation representing officials of Libyan travel agencies has visited various tourist areas in Sousse since Saturday. It had talks with Tunisian tourist operators on tourist products likely to attract Libyan tourists throughout the year.

The trip to Tunisia made by the tourist delegation from Western Libya is jointly organised by Tunisia's Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry and Tunisiair. The goal of the visit is to explore new prospects for tourism investment in the two countries, activate border tourism and consult on the participation of the two countries' operators in tourist events around the world.

Workshops in the capital are also scheduled during this trip.