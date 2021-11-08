Tunisia: Covid-19 - Two More Deaths and 100 New Infection Cases Recorded November 5

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more coronavirus-related deaths and 100 new infections out of 3,274 tests performed were reported on Friday, November 5, or a positivity rate of 3.05%, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

In its daily report on the epidemic situation in Tunisia, the Health Ministry said the overall number of deaths recorded since the outbreak of the virus in Tunisia in March 2020 amounted to 25,227.

The number of recoveries amounted to 47, taking the overall number to 686,760, on the same date, added the same source.

The number of persons hospitalised in public and private health facilities has reached 206, including 7 new patients, while 56 have been admitted to ICU and 17 are put under ventillators.