Tunisia: Covid-19 - Two More Deaths and 100 New Infection Cases Recorded November 5

7 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more coronavirus-related deaths and 100 new infections out of 3,274 tests performed were reported on Friday, November 5, or a positivity rate of 3.05%, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

In its daily report on the epidemic situation in Tunisia, the Health Ministry said the overall number of deaths recorded since the outbreak of the virus in Tunisia in March 2020 amounted to 25,227.

The number of recoveries amounted to 47, taking the overall number to 686,760, on the same date, added the same source.

The number of persons hospitalised in public and private health facilities has reached 206, including 7 new patients, while 56 have been admitted to ICU and 17 are put under ventillators.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X