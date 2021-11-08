Zimbabwe: Early Christmas Treat for Jairos Jiri Children

8 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa last Friday treated Jairos Jiri's School for the Blind children in Kadoma to a sumptuous breakfast through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

She was represented by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka who prepared and dished the meals to the vulnerable children.

The children, the majority of whom have visual impairments, could not hide their joy.

For Tatenda Chinyandura (19) currently doing his Form Four, the gesture by Amai Mnangagwa, he said, required to be reciprocated by being loyal and patriotic.

Tatenda, who is also the grandchild of the late Cde Isborne Chinyangura whose chimurenga name was Gumbo Mupapachena from Mount Darwin in Mashonaland Central, pledged to complement Amai Mnangagwa's gesture by being patriotic.

Other children who were happy with the First Lady's philanthropic works kindly requested her to visit the school in person.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka also handed foodstuffs donated by The Angel of Hope Foundation to the school.

Said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka: "These donations should benefit the children for their physical and intellectual growth.

"Amai Mnangagwa has introduced meals at schools throughout the country to improve attendance," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X