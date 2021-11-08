Zimbabwe: Early Christmas Treat for Jairos Jiri Children

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa last Friday treated Jairos Jiri's School for the Blind children in Kadoma to a sumptuous breakfast through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

She was represented by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka who prepared and dished the meals to the vulnerable children.

The children, the majority of whom have visual impairments, could not hide their joy.

For Tatenda Chinyandura (19) currently doing his Form Four, the gesture by Amai Mnangagwa, he said, required to be reciprocated by being loyal and patriotic.

Tatenda, who is also the grandchild of the late Cde Isborne Chinyangura whose chimurenga name was Gumbo Mupapachena from Mount Darwin in Mashonaland Central, pledged to complement Amai Mnangagwa's gesture by being patriotic.

Other children who were happy with the First Lady's philanthropic works kindly requested her to visit the school in person.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka also handed foodstuffs donated by The Angel of Hope Foundation to the school.

Said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka: "These donations should benefit the children for their physical and intellectual growth.

"Amai Mnangagwa has introduced meals at schools throughout the country to improve attendance," she said.