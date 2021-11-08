Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Officially Unveil Chitembwe

8 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

CAPS United legend Lloyd Chitembwe has been officially unveiled as the Green Machine's coach.

The gaffer returns for another stint following a two-year sojourn at Harare City.

He replaces his former assistant, Darlington Dodo, who was sacked last week following a poor outing in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Chitembwe is expected to turn around the club's fortunes this season. He brings back with him his trusted lieutenants Fungai Tostao Kwashi, Nelson Matongorere and Tonderai Marume.

Chitembwe led Makepekepe to their last title in 2016. He had also won the championship as a player in 1996, 2004 and 2005.

