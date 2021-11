Acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu is set to be sworn in as the third governor of Nairobi, ending a long wait spanning close to 10 months.

This is after the Supreme Court struck out an appeal by ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko challenging her swearing-in.

The appeal by Sonko followed a ruling last month by the Court of Appeal paving way for the swearing-in of Ms Kananu.

More to follow