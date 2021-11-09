Nigeria: Benin Bronzes - What Is the Significance of Their Repatriation to Nigeria?

90% of Africa’s cultural heritage currently lies outside the continent, including the Benin Bronzes in the British Museum.
8 November 2021
The Conversation Africa (Johannesburg)
analysis By Joey Akan and Usifo Omozokpea

After years of pressure, western countries are finally returning priceless artefacts and artworks that had been looted from Nigeria during colonial times and were on display in foreign museums.

Commonly called the Benin Bronzes, because the objects originated from the Kingdom of Benin (today's Nigeria), these beautiful and technically remarkable artworks have come to symbolise the broader restitution debate.

Two British universities - Cambridge University and the University of Aberdeen - recently returned two of the artefacts. And, in mid-October, Germany and Nigeria signed a memorandum of understanding setting out a timetable for the return of around 1,100 sculptures from German museums.

Jos van Beurden - an expert on the protection, theft and smuggling of cultural and historical treasures of vulnerable states - offers his insights into this wave of repatriation. He also suggests a way forward for Nigeria to handle and harness the benefits of the artefacts.

Joey Akan, Freelance Arts & Culture Editor, The Conversation and Usifo Omozokpea, Audience Development Manager, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation Africa under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

