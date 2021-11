South Africa: Fidelity, Visa and Kingsway Back South African Fintech Jumo in $120m Round

JUMO, a South Africa- and London-based company that offers financial services to entrepreneurs and businesses in emerging markets, has raised $120 million in a new round of funding led by Fidelity Management & Research Company.

The round, which marks Fidelity's first investment in an African company, also saw the participation from fintech giant Visa and London-based investment management firm Kingsway Capital. It is also coming a year after raising $55 million in a similar unnamed financing round.