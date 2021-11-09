Kenya: Facebook On the Spot in Kenya As Exploitation of Minors Rife On Its Platform

8 November 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Internet-based sexual exploitation of minors in Kenya was found to be more rampant on Facebook than on any other site, according to the newly released Disrupting Harm report - making the tech giant's platform exceedingly unsafe for children.

The report by Interpol, UNICEF's Office of Research - Innocenti and End Violence against Children, found that Facebook accounted for over 90% of all the instances of online sexual exploitation and abuse of minors in the East African country last year. The report was informed by data from the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), interviews with minors, their parents, policing agencies and legal representatives.

