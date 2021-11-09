Ethiopia: International Mobilization for Peace

8 November 2021
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Addis Ababa — An emergency session of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) has been called for today, Monday, November 8, 2021. The session, motivated by recent changes in the context of the conflict, focuses on the theme: 'Update on the situation in northern Ethiopia'.

The decisive push to intervene came from the appeal that Pope Francis launched yesterday Sunday, November 7, at the end of the Angelus. "I follow with concern the news from the region of the Horn of Africa, particularly from Ethiopia. I invite everyone to pray for those peoples so sorely tried, and I renew my appeal for fraternal harmony and the peaceful path of dialogue to prevail". Local sources who ask for anonymity told Fides that "the concern is strong and that the intervention of Pope Francis was decisive in stirring up the waters in Italy, too".

"Noting the efforts and expressions of commitment to addressing the situation, the Peace Council reaffirms the appeal of the Presidents of the AU Commission for the cessation of hostilities and the need to initiate a political process to end the escalation of fighting - explains the source. To this end, United Nations Undersecretary for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths visited Makalle yesterday asking for greater access to aid for civilians amid the clash between rebels and government forces. The forces of the TPLF and oromo of OLA are concentrated on conquering the communication routes. There is a great mobilization of the Amara population to fight alongside the federal army which is experiencing severe difficulties in the field and which is re-enlisting elderly soldiers already dismissed as well as civilians. On both sides, the information campaign to report crimes is very strong".

"On Sunday, November 7, 2021, a large demonstration in Addis Ababa by supporters of Prime Minister Abiy led to many arrests among Tigrayans in the city. Government forces entered the Salesian compound and arrested workers and 17 ethnic Tigrinya priests, including the provincial. This fact is not confirmed in the mass media but is reported by several Catholic sources on the ground that are very concerned about the fate of those arrested and the ethnic division that is made within the Catholic world which could open very worrying scenarios for the local church".

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X