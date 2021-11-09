Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - Enyimba Goalkeeper Named As Replacement for Uzoho

8 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Uzoho called in sick and will not be available for selection for the games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Enyimba goalkeeper, John Noble, has been named a late replacement for one of the originally invited goalkeepers for the Super Eagles' upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

According to the information on the official Facebook page of the Super Eagles, Noble has taken the place of Francis Uzoho on the 24-man list released by coach Gernot Rohr.

It was revealed that Uzoho called in sick and would no longer be available for selection for the Qatar 2022 Match Day 5 and 6 qualifying games against Liberia (November 13) and Cape Verde (November 16).

Though he is yet to make his official debut for the national team, Noble has enjoyed a handful of invitations to the Super Eagles even as he remains hopeful of breaking into the mainstream of the national team sooner than later.

Noble, who hitherto was Enyimba's first-choice goalkeeper, appears to have lost the position to a new arrival, Ojo Olorunleke.

Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye are the other two goalkeepers invited for the Liberia and Cape Verde fixtures.

The invited players and overseas-based members of the technical crew are to report directly to the city of Tangier on Monday, 8th November while technical officials from Nigeria are to report in Tangier the same day.

The World football -governing body, FIFA, has already appointed referees from North Africa to officiate the Super Eagles' last two games of the group phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifying series.

Tunisian official Youssef Essrayri, 42, will referee the Day 5 encounter between Liberia and Nigeria. For the match against Cape Verde in Lagos on November 19, FIFA has listed Algerian official Mustapha Ghorbal as the referee.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X