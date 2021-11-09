Kenya: Singer Bahati Spoils Wife With White Themed Birthday Bash

Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua was awarded an iPhone 13 and Sh100,000 gift from a family friend on her 32nd birthday.

The gift by Jimmy Ngechus was a pleasant surprise to the birthday girl, so much that she described it as a movie.

"Weeeeuuuuuhhh, Jana was a movie. I got a surprise gift, an iPhone 13 and a 100K on top of it from my hubby's Friend @ngechus_jimmiy. I am over the moon literally when I think of the precious memories we made yesterday; I can't wait to open all the other gifts and bank the cheques."

Bahati, real name Kelvin Mbuvi Kioko, in the company of friends, threw a white-themed surprise bash for his better half.

Bahati then promised his fans that he would tell them how would soon share the finer details of the bash.

"Aki Mapenzi Wewe... Kitu Unafanyia Mtoto Wa Mama Wewe ... I'll tell you more about @Diana_Marua's birthday party tomorrow."

Bahati was also all praises for her better half.

"So much on my mind today because I don't know what's the best gift to give you or the best way to make you happy on this big day as you turn 32 years old my love. But just to let you know I can surely admit & testify that you were created for me, only for me. You have been a great pillar of support and backbone to our marriage, family, and kids. We might not say it enough times but you simply mean the world to us."

The iPhone is currently worth Sh130,000.