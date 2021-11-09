Nigeria: How D'Banj Took On Gov Yahaya Bello On NMMA Stage!

A woman, they say "is never old when it comes to the dance she knows." This, perhaps, is true with the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. The youthful governor is always ready to display his dance steps whenever opportunity presents itself.

Recall in 2017, when the governor stunned his guests at his house-warming ceremony, after he danced energetically to his native Ebira song. He was also caught in a viral video earlier this year, where he showed off his dance skills during his exercise routine. Dressed in military camouflage pants, the governor vibed to a Hausa song in his gym room.

It was the same story last Saturday night when he joined music heavyweight, D'banj on stage to dig it out. The event was the 29th edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Award,NMMA, which was held in Government House, Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi state.

While the award presentation ceremony which was attended by eminent personalities from all walks of life, including media practitioners, captains of industries and government officials lasted, it was time for the 'Oliver Twist' crooner to douse tension and perhaps, thrill the quality guests.

The Koko master set the stage agog as he thrilled the audience with his uncommon stage craft performance.

Mounting the stage, D'banj took the audience in a musical journey, performing some of his chart-buster songs including the 2008 smash hit, "Igwe"featuring Don Jazzy, "Emergence" a dupe track from his fourth studio album "King Don Come" which he released in 2017. And when he sang "Fall in Love", the whole place erupted with applause, as the audience sang along with him.

Typical of the Koko master, he strayed into the crowd and began to dance alongside some women who were loving his music.

The high point of his performance was when he called out Governor Yahaya Bello, and immediately, the amiable governor joined him on stage as they displayed some dance steps that later became the talk of the town.

D'banj also took a moment to appreciate the governor, whom he referred to as his friend. The night was further heightened when D'banj strayed into the crowd where two female fans joined him during his energy-sapping performance.

His electrifying performance left the audience asking for more even as he closed the show with the hit song, "Oliver Twist." D'banj's performance on the night reaffirmed his place in the Nigerian music scene as 'a show stopper'. Indeed, it was a night of celebration of excellence, professionalism and honouring of the doyens of Nigerian media.

At the four-days event, the organizers paid glowing tributes to the departed media chieftains who have contributed immensely to the development of the media industry in the country.