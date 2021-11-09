Nigeria: #EndSARS Panel Lauds Police Over Return of Petitioners' Seized Vehicles

The #EndSARS panel says it will recommend in its report that the complainants be compensated for loss of income during the period of the seizure of their vehicles.

The #EndSARS panel in Abuja, on Monday, commended the efforts of the police legal team at ensuring the amicable resolution of a case of alleged unlawful confiscation of property.

The case was reported to the panel by Tunde Moses and another complainant alleging that their vehicles were illegally impounded by the operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the Intelligence Response Team of the police.

Abdullahi Ahmadu of SARS in the Federal Capital Territory, the Inspector-General of Police, the Intelligence Response Team unit, and the IGP, were joined as the respondents to the petition.

The case was struck out by the panel on Monday after it was reported that it had been amicably resolved.

Aliyu Adamu, a lawyer to the panel helping to lead or cross-examine witnesses during proceedings, told the panel that the matter had been resolved and the vehicles returned to the petitioners.

He then applied that the matter be struck out. But he suggested that the petitioners be compensated for loss of income while their vehicles were confiscated.

The leader of the police legal team, James Idachaba, said the matter was amicably resolved through the efforts of his team. He said his team deserved a commendation from the panel.

"We saw to the release of the confiscated vehicles. We convinced the police to resolve the matter amicably. The panel should note this as we deserve to be commended," Mr Idachaba said.

Garba Tetengi, acting on behalf of the substantive chairperson of the panel, Suleiman Galadima, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, who was absent due to ill health, said the panel had noted the development and commended the efforts of the team.

In his closing remarks on the case, Mr Tetengi said the panel would include in its report the suggestion that the complainants be compensated as suggested by Mr Adamu. The case was then struck out.

The Independent Investigative Panel was set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe cases of human rights violations perpetrated by the defunct SARS and other police units.

It was set up in the aftermath of the October 2020 #EndSARS anti-police brutality protest. The panel is being commonly referred to as #EndSARS panel being a product of the historic #EndSARS protest.

At least 28 states also set up similar panels, many of which have submitted their reports but their recommendations are still unimplemented.