Kenya: Bunyore Girls Closed After Students Boycotted Classes

9 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Derick Luvega

Administrators of Bunyore Girls High School ordered the institution closed on Monday evening after students boycotted classes and threatened to burn infrastructure.

County Director of Education Hellen Nyang'au confirmed the decision to close the school, citing growing unrest at the Vihiga County-based national school.

The girls are expected to leave the school on Tuesday morning. Parents were on Monday evening notified about the decision to send the students home.

In the text message seen by Nation, the administration said students had threatened to burn the school.

Parents were then asked to send fare "as soon as now" for students to travel home.

"Good evening dear parents. I am saddened to let you know the girls are coming home tomorrow (Tuesday) due to unrest.

"They (students) threatened to burn the school. Please organise to send fare as soon as now."

Bunyore becomes the third school in Vihiga County to be closed over unrest after Chavakali and Senende.

In Chavakali and Senende students burnt their dormitories and vandalised property.

