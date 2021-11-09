Kenya: I'm Fine and Fit, Says Musalia Mudavadi After Health Rumours

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday broke his silence after a week-long absence from the public that drew wide speculation on his health.

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal has been away from since October 31, when he addressed a political rally in Thika town alongside other OKA leaders.

Yesterday, Mr Mudavadi who sounded cheerful neither confirmed nor denied allegations about his health, only insisting he was as fit as a fiddle.

"Niko salama kabisa. Watu wasiwe na wasiwasi. Niko imara kabisa (I'm very fine. Let people not be anxious. I'm very strong)," the ANC leader told the Nation on the phone.

"In a few days' time you will see me. There is no problem. I'm strong," he added.

Nation established that the ANC leader was taken ill and on doctor's advice, asked to take a break from active political campaigns.

"He was given a rest and is still under doctor's instructions to relax. He should be up and about soon," said Mr Mudavadi's close aide.

ANC Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula, a close ally of the former deputy prime minister revealed that Mr Mudavadi is today expected to chair the party's Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting in Nairobi. He dismissed speculation over the ANC leader's health as mere rumours and urged Kenyans to ignore them.

He said the ANC leader had just taken a break after rigorous rallies conducted by OKA principals on October 29 and 30.

OKA counterparts

On October 29, Mr Mudavadi hosted his OKA counterparts - Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party) in Kakamega, before attending a church service in Thika, followed by roadside rallies.

From then, he has not been seen on the political scene and even kept off Mr Wetang'ula's party's National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on November 4. He was represented by Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala at the fete that was graced by other OKA principals.

"Our party leader is in good health, energetic and around. He had taken a break because we still have nine months of campaign before the next elections and he has no need to run here and there," said Mr Savula.

According to Mr Savula, the OKA team has planned to announce the outfit's flag-bearer before end of next month.

"It is after announcing of the formation's flag-bearer that we shall then stage vigorous campaigns across the country, both jointly and separately, to drum up support for our presidential candidate," stated the Lugari MP.

He continued: "We will have two months of intensive campaigns and then make further plans that will be informed by the reception we will receive during our campaigns."

Mr Mudavadi's absence from the public had sparked speculations about his whereabouts, with some claiming he was in critical condition in a hospital in Nairobi.

All the four OKA affiliate parties have endorsed their presidential candidates, with the latest being Ford Kenya which endorsed its party leader, Mr Wetang'ula at last week's NDC.

Kanu delegates

ANC's top decision making organ, the Amani Council, endorsed Mr Mudavadi as the party's presidential candidate, while on August 10, Wiper endorsed Mr Musyoka to join the race to succeed President Kenyatta.

On September 31, Kanu delegates unanimously endorsed Moi as their presidential candidate in next year's general election.

Mr Mudavadi's key allies from Western Kenya have stepped up campaigns to popularise his presidential bid in his backyard.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, former minister Dr Amukowa Anangwe, Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala and Mr Savula were over the weekend upbeat about Mr Mudavadi's chances of clinching the presidency in next year's polls.