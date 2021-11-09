Nigeria: Lagos to Close Olusosun Landfill

8 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

An official said the landfill will be closed for 48 hours for maintenance.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) says the Olusosun Landfill at Ojota will be closed for 48 hours from November 10, for maintenance.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumbomi, said in a statement on Monday that the closure was to carry out palliative works on the dumpsite for seamless waste management operations.

Mr Odumbomi said the closure was necessary for adequate maintenance of landfills in the state towards efficient service delivery, with particular emphasis on Olusosun.

"In a bid to ensure that waste management operations at Olusosun dumpsite are effectively delivered, we will shut down the landfill for a period of 48 hours, starting from Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, for maintenance," he said.

The managing director said the authority had made provision for the use of alternative dumpsites, where waste collection trucks could dispose their refuse during the temporary closure of Olusosun.

He said PSP operators servicing Lagos Mainland had been diverted to Solous dumpsite, Igando, while those operating in the East District and Ikorodu, had been directed to dispose their wastes at Epe dumpsite.

Mr Odumbomi implored residents and road users in Igando and other affected areas to bear with the authority over the expected increase in vehicular traffic necessitated by the 48-hour closure of Olusosun.

According to him, the outcome of the maintenance exercise will help the agency sustain a cleaner and livable environment in all parts of the state.

He also appealed to residents to give priority attention to maintaining cleanliness in their neighbourhoods, urging them to patronise only assigned PSP operators.

Mr Odumbomi urged residents to call LAWMA's toll-free numbers 07080601020 and 617, for inquiries and complaints on all waste and PSP related issues in their respective areas.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X