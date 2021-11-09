Nigeria: FAO's 2022-2031 Strategic Framework to Strengthen Agri-Food Systems

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has stated its new strategic framework 2022-2031 is committed to strengthening the contribution of agri-food systems to reduce the impacts of the climate crisis.

According to FAO, it is scaling up early warning systems for early action to advance knowledge and promote innovation, moving from risk mitigation to transformative change through improved water management, stressing that one of its innovations is FAO's WaPOR programme that monitors crop production and crop water use by satellite remote sensing.

FAO in a statement on its website, however added that food security can only be achieved together with water security, as its Director-General, QU Dongyu, called for proactive actions to improve integrated water management while boosting the quality of life and livelihoods.

The director-general stated this at a high-level launch of the report "2021 State of Climate Services: Water" led by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) featuring inputs from FAO experts.

"Staple food production in many agri-food based countries remains largely rain-fed, and fragile against fluctuations from weather and climate variability," the director-general said.

FAO estimated that high or very high-water shortage or scarcity currently impacts around 3.2 billion rural people with one-sixth of the world's population living in severely water-constrained agricultural areas. In addition, more than 170 million hectares - that is over 60 percent of irrigated croplands - are subject to high water stress.

Speaking about the negative impacts that water scarcity and flooding have on food security in rural areas and on socio-economic conditions, the director-general highlighted the importance of effective water management approaches to adapt agri-food systems to extreme hydro-climatological events.

He lauded the report for its clear recommendations to improve the implementation and effectiveness of climate services for water worldwide.

In his remarks, Dongyu cited three key factors that would help enhance the performance of water systems in the face of the climate crisis, including improved water management; policies and institutional capacities; as well as increased investments in integrated water resources management, especially in Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries.

The director-general also pointed to the need to fill knowledge gaps on climate services in the water sector.

In conclusion, he reaffirmed FAO's commitment to strengthen its work with WMO and other partners to increase the resilience of rural communities for water security and food security in the future.

FAO's joint work with the WMO in the framework of the UN-Water Integrated Monitoring Initiative for SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation provides high-quality data for evidence-based policymaking, regulations, planning, decisions and investments at all levels.

The launch event also saw the participation of Secretary-General of WMO, Petteri Taalas, and Chair of UN-Water and President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo, as well as hundreds of stakeholders engaged in implementing or supporting the application of climate services for effective adaptation in the water sector.