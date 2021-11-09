Zimbabwe: 'Old People Need Our Love'

The Dr Bernie Foundation Trust last week donated an assortment of goods to the Society for the Destitute Aged (SODA) as part of its thrust to help elderly people during the Christmas holidays.

The organisation donated items to the institution which included cooking oil, mealie meal among other daily commodities.

In a statement, the foundation said Christmas people is a time to bring smiles to various people especially those in need.

"We took dry and liquid foods to see them through their day to day living. This is part of our mission to look after the elderly in the community.

"The Aged Home houses close to twenty earlier people. These are people whose family tree is untraceable. They either migrated from Mozambique., Malawi or Zambia long back while they were in searching for employment.

"Some lost their relatives due to HIV and Aids and some to Covid 19. This home survives most through donor funding. Although Government also stretches its hand to their day to day living.

Dr. Bernie Foundation Trust has partnered with SODA in the past years. It has been on a philanthropic drive in various institutions donating food items to the needy.