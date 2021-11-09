Zimbabwe: Serial Carjacker Arrested in Guruve

A 29-year-old Harare serial car thief who was in the habit of purporting to be assisting stranded motorists and also hiring vehicles before stealing them has been arrested in Guruve.

Ronald Zhuwao of Amalinda Road, Glen View, Harare was arrested by police in Guruve in connection with two cases of theft . Investigations revealed that he has previous convictions on similar charges.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrest.

"The arrest of the accused person came after the police got information that the accused person who had stolen a Honda Fit from an unsuspecting motorist in Kuwadzana, Harare, had been spotted in Guruve.

"Circumstances are that, on October 17, 2021 around 9pm, the accused person approached the complainant who was stuck at Kuwadzana 6 Shopping Centre, Harare, after his vehicle had tyre puncture," she said.

Zhuwao offered to assist the complainant in fixing the tyre and requested to test drive the vehicle.

He then drove off and never came back. Zhuwao is reported to have sold the vehicle to an unsuspecting buyer in Mvuma.

On October 27, Zhuwao again stole a Toyota Wish in Harare Central Business District after he purportedly hired the complainant to Domboshava.

"He lured the complainant by giving him US$30 to buy clothes for a party, which he alleged wanted to attend together whilst he remained in the car," Detective Insp Chinho said.

Meanwhile, police in Beitbridge are appealing for information which may assist in investigating a robbery case, which occurred on November 3 near Lutumba.

Five robbers who were armed with Okapi knives and an axe pounced on some complainants who were travelling from Beitbridge to Rutenga and stole valuables worth R14 300 and US$22.