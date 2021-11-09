Zimbabwe: Police Launch Crackdown On Stock Thieves

Police have relaunched and intensified an operation code-named, 'Nyama Yabvepi' aimed at curbing stock theft activities countrywide.

Police managed to arrest about 318 suspects for stock theft and other stock theft related offences last Friday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"The ZRP has intensified an operation code named 'Nyama Yabvepi', targeting stock-theft and other related offences. On November 5, 2021, 318 arrests were made and of these, eight were for stock-theft while 310 were for other offences," he said.

The developments come after at least 23 cattle and 64 goats were stolen from different farmers in Hwange, Mhangura and Bindura as stock theft cases increased countrywide.

Some of the stolen cattle have been recovered.

"Police in Jambezi, Hwange District are investigating a stock theft case which occurred at Sidinda grazing area. An unidentified cattle rustler stole 15 cattle at the grazing area and went away unnoticed. Anyone with information to contact any Police Station," Asst Comm Nyathi said

Farmers in Mhangura and Bindura also lost eight cattle and 64 goats in separate incidents to thieves.

"Police in Mashonaland West recovered eight stolen cattle on November 27, 2021 which were about to be disposed off to a buyer by a suspect identified as, Norman, in Doma, Mhangura.

"The suspect drove the cattle from an unknown place and penned them intending to sell them to a buyer, Kenneth Kaparangwe.

"The matter came to light when Kenneth Kaparangwe sought police clearance. The suspect fled from the scene and is still at large. Farmers whose cattle is urged to visit ZRP Mhangura," he said.

Meanwhile, on the same date, police in Bindura arrested Takemore Bonde (34) for stock theft which occurred at Avlion Farm.

The suspect and his two other accomplices who are still at large stole 67 goats from five farmers.

All stolen goats were recovered. Investigations are in progress.

Such cases have been on the increase and it is suspected that the goats are being sold in towns and cities where there are ready markets.

Most of them are sold to unscrupulous butchery and restaurant operators who slaughter them for resale while others are sold to individuals for meat, among other purposes.

On September 25, 2021, police in Mvurwi recorded reports of 46 stolen goats at Earling Farm, Mvurwi.

In July, at least nine farmers in Bindura lost 51 goats to thieves, who were travelling in a white commuter omnibus.

Police said the thieves went to Chipadze Farm where they stole the goats before loading them in the omnibus and disappeared. No arrests and recoveries have been made and police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.