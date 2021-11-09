Zimbabwe: Galloway Proud to Be a Warrior

England — based defender, Brendan Galloway, says it will be an honour to represent Zimbabwe at the 2021 AFCON finals.

The 25-year-old is in the Warriors team set to face South Africa and Ethiopia in their final two matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

They are using the matches as part of the preparations for the AFCON finals scheduled for Cameroon in January next year.

And Galloway, who made his debut in the last game against Ghana last month, told The Plymouth Herald, before his departure for national duty yesterday, he was keen on impressing the Zimbabwe technical team.

He is hoping to get the chance to play against South Africa at the FNB Stadium on Thursday or to feature in the home game against Ethiopia, at the National Sports Stadium, on Sunday.

"Hopefully, I will be involved. It would be an honour to go and represent them and to get that experience at a major international competition.

"If I can continue to play well here (at Argyle) and work hard, then hopefully I will see the rewards of that," he said.

The 25-year-old said he is proud to wear the Warriors jersey.

He was charmed by the atmosphere in the Zimbabwe camp, after coming home last month, for the first time since the age of six.

"It was a great experience being back home. There is nothing like representing your country so it was a very proud moment for me, and a proud moment for my family," he said.

"Hopefully, it's the first of many caps.

"It was a lot different over there, with the weather conditions, and having to adapt to playing with different players who I have not played with before, but I really enjoyed it.

"The atmosphere in the Zimbabwean camp is really good, we are all in high spirits."

Galloway was born in Zimbabwe but his family relocated to England when he was only six years old.

He has played for England up to the Under-21 level and had his peak in the English Premiership as a mere 19-year-old, when he deputised England international, Leighton Baines, on Everton's left back position.

But, after a spate of injuries delayed his progress, he is enjoying his renaissance at English League One side, Plymouth Argyle.

He has received a lot of encouragement ahead of the international commitment from the club's boss, Ryan Rowe.

"The gaffer (Ryan Lowe) is very supportive of me going there and I appreciate it. It's a big thing for me representing my country and he wants me to do it," he said.

"He wants me to go, he wants me to have that experience as well. He gives me the confidence to go out there and play my game."

Galloway, who started off as a left-back and is now constantly playing in central defence, featured the whole 90 minutes in the FA Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

He put in another good shift which saw him getting a 7/10 rating.

Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare, said they expected all the players in camp last night, except Galloway.

Coach Norman Mapeza, and a band of the home-based players, yesterday flew to Johannesburg where they were hoping to meet up with the South Africa-based players, and the overseas-based professionals.

"We had a safe journey. Most of the players will arrive today (yesterday) with the exception of Brendan Galloway, who played in the FA Cup first round match for Plymouth Argyle, on Sunday.

"We expected delays in flights but the flight that he is going to use is the earliest available.

"So, we will have two training sessions tomorrow morning and afternoon. Then on Wednesday we will train at the match venue.

"Remember, we have two games this week. So, on Friday, around 1:30pm, we should be arriving back home to start preparing for the game against Ethiopia," said Mpandare. Zimbabwe made two additions to the squad with Dynamos teenage winger Bill Antonio getting his first national team call up.

The Prince Edward student is the second teenager in the squad, along with Leicester City winger, Tawanda Maswanhise (18), who also received his first call-up, last week.

Maswanhise, however, will not be able to make the trip to South Africa since the authorities are still scrambling to secure him a Zimbabwean passport.

Mpandare said they were hoping the process will be complete by end of week and he could be in the squad to play Ethiopia on Sunday.

Also expected to make the trip was Jordan Zemura despite the AFC Bournemouth fullback carrying a knock.

The South African Football Association confirmed that 2 000 fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed in the stands for the Limpopo Derby.

Of those 2 000, 1584 tickets will go up for sale for a fee of R100 (US$6.57).

The match will also be broadcast on SABC 1.

Squad

Zimbabwe:

Goalkeepers: Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhananga (Marumo Gallants), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers: David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Bill Antonio (Dynamos)