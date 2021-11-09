Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Gets Dembare Boss' Backing

DYNAMOS chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa has backed the efforts by their coach, Tonderayi Ndiraya, in the Chibuku Super Cup where they are bracing for their biggest test against high-flying FC Platinum.

The two clubs will clash in the semi-finals.

The draw, which was conducted in Harare yesterday, will also see newcomers Cranborne Bullets taking on Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The tournament organisers said the semi-final matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium over the weekend of November 20-21. The final is set for December 4.

"It was expected that as we go towards the final, the number of teams will be thinner and eventually you will not be able to avoid any team," he said.

"So, I think, we will be well prepared for the game.

"So far, we are satisfied, we are happy but we are still working on the team. It is not yet exactly where we want it to be. I think you have heard our coach talking about that.

"We are coming from a phase where we have been rebuilding, we have brought in quite a number of new players.

"It's like an almost new team and, obviously, the development part of it, both in terms of strategy and in terms of philosophy, is still underway. "That is why I am saying we are not yet there but we are happy with the progress."

The Glamour Boys have appeared to struggle in the last few games but have always found ways to get the job done.

"We are playing two competitions and all the two competitions are very important for us," said Ndiraya.

"We want to fight and get to the finals of the cup. Then, of course, if you get to the final, you will have a good chance of winning it.

"We would want to push in the league, because we understand what we have to do. There is no secret that we are a big team and a big team is expected to win cups every time.

"The expectations are very high.

"We have won eight games and we have drawn four. And, if I am to be honest, some of the games were not as pleasing as we would have wanted them to be."

Cranborne Bullets coach, Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera, said they were looking forward to their semi-final clash against Rodwell Dhlakama's impressive Ngezi Platinum Stars.

"It's not going to be easy and, like I said before, we are a team that has just come from Division One. We need to go out there and play to our best," said Saruchera.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Winners of the Chibuku Super Cup will pocket US$75 000 in prize money, paid in local currency, at the prevailing official rate on the day. They also get the ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the next edition of the CAF Confederation Cup. Runners-up are set to get US$50 000. The two losing semi-finalists will each walk away with US$25 000.

The teams that fell in the quarter-finals got US$15 000 while the 10 teams, which failed to go past the group stages ,received US$7 000 each. According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, the Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days, after the end of each stage, of the tournament.

Chibuku Super Cup semi-final draw

Dynamos v FC Platinum (NSS)

Cranborne Bullets v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS)