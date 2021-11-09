South Africa: SA Will Not Sign COP26 Parallel Pledge to Move Away From Coal, Says Environment Minister Creecy

analysis

Glasgow — In an effort to ensure the success of the COP26 climate crisis negotiations and achieve the goal of shifting away from coal, 40 countries and institutions signed a pledge to end coal financing - but South Africa was missing from the commitment.

South Africa will not be signing the pledge to move away from coal that was established on the sidelines of the COP26 climate crisis negotiations under way in Glasgow, Scotland, the Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister, Barbara Creecy said.

The minister told Daily Maverick in Glasgow that the country had not taken part in the pledge signed by 40 nations and institutions to end coal financing by the 2030s for major economies, and the 2040s for poorer nations.

"South Africa has not signed the move away from coal pledge. Our position in negotiations is that any decisions need to be made in the process of formal negotiations through the convention.

"And I think that we would be worried about situations where there's an increase in tendency to set up platforms and pledges that are outside of the negotiation process. We think that it disadvantages developing countries," Creecy said.

COP26 has been peppered with ambitious announcements that have...