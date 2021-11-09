Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Residents in Danger As Elephants Roam in Search of Mango Trees

9 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Victoria Falls — Elephants have been freely roaming this resort city's streets at night putting the lives of residents in danger as the animals forage for mango fruit trees.

On Saturday night, another dark cloud hovered over Victoria Falls after a 60-year-old man was killed by elephants in yet another case of human-wildlife conflict.

This comes as the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management (ZimParks) has reported that 60 people were killed by crocodiles and elephants between January and October this year with 40 others left with injuries following attacks by the wild animals.

William Mavesere of Chinotimba was on his way home from work when a herd of three jumbos and a calf attacked him along a road that passes through the southern side of the Victoria Falls police station.

He was employed at the Comfort Pub and Grill.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident and said rangers are on the ground hunting down the herd.

However, the incident comes barely a month after a senior anti-game scout who was employed by the Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit, Clever Kapandura was trampled to death while on duty.

Residents have, however, called on ZimParks to value human life.

"Several reports have been made, but ZimParks does not act. To them, animals are more important than people. Sometimes we have been told that we are the ones who settled in a wildlife area hence, and we have to learn to live with them," Misheck Mpofu, a Victoria Falls resident, said.

Another resident Felistas Shoko said ZimParks should be sensitive to people's well-being.

"Their elephants are killing breadwinners and this is leaving families in poverty. There is not even compensation for loss of life," she said.

Villagers in nearby areas of Victoria Falls have also lost their livestock to other predators such as lions and hyenas.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X