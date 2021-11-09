Nigeria: Covid-19 - No New Death As Nigeria Records 52 Fresh Cases Monday

<i>The new infections were recorded across eight states of the federation and the FCT.</sub>

On Monday, the<a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/"> Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> said the country recorded no new death from the <a target="_blank" href="https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/">coronavirus</a> pandemic which has claimed 2,906 lives across the country.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its official website late Monday night, adding that 52 fresh cases were recorded across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

With the latest update, the centre said the total number of infections in Nigeria now stands at 212,765, adding that 204,261 people have been successfully treated and discharged.

NCDC noted that the latest report of discharged cases reflects a corrected computational error that occurred during the last two weeks.

Breakdown

The new data revealed that Cross River State in the South-south topped the chart with 13 cases, followed by Lagos and Enugu States with 12 and eight cases respectively.

Plateau State also reported seven new cases; Rivers State, five, while the FCT reported three cases.

While Bauchi State in the North-east reported two cases, Abia State in the South-east and Kano State in the North-west, recorded a single case each.

Vaccination campaign

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), has said a total of 5,770,899 eligible persons have been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines while 3,146,885 have been fully vaccinated, having taken the second doses .

The director, planning research and statistics, NPHCDA, Abdullahi Garba, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, at the Ministerial Press Briefing update on COVID-19 response and development in the health sector.

Mr Garuba added that these figures were achieved as of November 7, 2021, in the 36 states and the FCT, adding that there were eight million doses of vaccines in the country at the moment.

He, however, said the country is still expecting more doses.

He noted that to achieve herd immunity against the infection, Nigeria had set an ambitious goal of vaccinating 40 per cent of its over 200 million population <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/467591-covid-19-lagos-jabs-107283-persons-2nd-vaccine-dose.html">before</a> the end of 2021, and 70 per cent by the end of 2022.